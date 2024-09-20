Players on the Arkansas Razorbacks the Auburn Tigers Need to Keep an Eye On
The Auburn Tigers will get their first taste of SEC play in 2024 when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday.
Arkansas is off to a 2-1 start this season, its loss coming on the road in overtime against No. 16 Oklahoma State.
The Razorbacks will be looking to settle the score after Auburn blew them out on the road last season. The Tigers won 48-10 in one of their more dominant performances of the season.
Who are some of the most important players to watch on Arkansas?
Offense:
Taylen Green, QB
Green, a 6-foot-6 dual-threat quarterback, joined Arkansas via the transfer portal this offseason after spending the previous three seasons with Boise State.
Green is 53-of-94 through the air so far this season for 806 yards but only three touchdowns. On the ground, Green has picked up 245 yards and four touchdowns off 41 carries.
Auburn’s defense had the chance to play against a dual-threat quarterback last week in New Mexico’s Devon Dampier. The Tigers will hope to see that experience pay off.
Andrew Armstrong, WR
Armstrong, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver, has enjoyed a fast start in his second season with the Razorbacks.
Armstrong has caught 18 passes for 301 yards, leading Arkansas in both categories. However, Armstrong is still waiting for his first touchdown catch of the season.
Armstrong will provide Auburn’s secondary, a unit that has struggled at times this season and is already dealing with injuries, with the biggest challenge it has faced so far this season.
Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB
Jackson, a 6-foot-2 running back, could not have asked for a much better start to the season, also his first with the Razorbacks.
On 47 carries, Jackson has picked up 397 yards and six touchdowns and is averaging 8.4 yards per attempt, leading the team in all four categories.
Between a quarterback who can extend plays with his legs like Green and a powerful running back like Jackson, stopping the run will be a tough task for Auburn. It will, however, be a determining factor in the outcome of the game.
Defense:
Xavian Sorey Jr., LB
Sorey, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker who spent the previous three seasons with Georgia, was another transfer portal addition Arkansas made over the offseason.
Sorey has led the Razorbacks in tackles so far this season with 23 and tackles for loss with three.
Auburn and Arkansas go head-to-head at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. ESPN will carry the broadcast.