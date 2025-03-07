Where Auburn Tigers Stand in Latest Bracketology Update
Auburn Tigers’ fans all had a collective sigh of relief as they saw they saw the Tigers remain projected to land a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers recently suffered a difficult loss against the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies. For the No. 1 team in the country, it was only their third loss of the season. According to Joe Lunardi, they are still the No. 1 overall seed heading into the final week. They previously had only lost to the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 5 Florida Gators.
With that said, the Tigers would remain at the top of the South Region, which will take place in Atlanta, Ga. The bracket currently has the Tigers facing the winner of Southern or Bucknell (who will meet in the Round of 68). Looking past that, the Tigers are projected to face the eight-seed Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks were the preseason No. 1 ranked team and like many of the preseason teams, they have disappointed. However, the perennial blue bloods are always a threat, even if they aren’t ranked.
Should the Tigers get past Kansas, they are projected to face the five-seed Oregon or the four-seed Arizona. While Arizona is another blue blood, they are having a down year and could easily get upset by before this or by an Oregon team. Oregon could be one of the better teams Auburn faces before the Elite Eight. If the Tigers get past the Ducks, they could be facing one of three teams: the two-seed Michigan State Spartans, the three-seed St. John's Red Storm and the six-seed Louisville Cardinals. The best guess is that it will be between the Red Storm or the Spartans. However, neither have managed to beat a SEC team this season, much less the SEC Champions. After the Tigers win this, they will take on the winner of the West region. If fate has it, it could put them right back up against the Florida Gators, the only team to beat them in Neville Arena this season.
Looking at the final regular season game, it doesn’t get any easier for the Tigers who next play in-state rival No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide and are in a two-game skid. That game will be senior night for the Tigers and the final game at Neville Arena for many of the players. After that, they will head to Nashville, Tenn. where the SEC Tournament will take place.