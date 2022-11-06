Podcast: Auburn football, Carnell Williams creates hope in loss to Mississippi State

Auburn football falls to Mississippi State in the first game of the Carnell Williams era. Shortly after Bryan Harsin was fired, energy was injected into all of the Auburn Tigers. That was shown in Saturday's battle with Mike Leach and Mississippi State. Robby Ashford had a solid game, Derick Hall brought pressure, Tank Bigsby was key in the rushing game, and Jarquez Hunter found the endzone late in the game. Though it wasn't enough, Carnell Williams has brought hope back into the program.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Montgomery radio veteran Darrell Dapprich The guys discuss the latest Auburn football news, recap the loss to Mississippi State, and the rest of the college football landscape.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Must read stories

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Auburn hires MSU AD John Cohen as new athletic director

Candidates to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn

Third Auburn wide receiver enters transfer portal within a week

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch