The Auburn Daily Show: Message boards are obsessed with Auburn football, Hugh Freeze

Ole Miss message boards are all over Hugh Freeze and Bruce Pearl right now.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The message boards can't keep Auburn and Hugh Freeze's name out of their mouth.

On today's episode of The Auburn Daily show, Lance Dawe takes a look over The Athletic's comments about Hugh Freeze's success in the transfer portal. The Tigers have the No. 3 transfer portal class in the nation right now. Unless something dramatically changes around them, the've locked in an extremely solid building block for year one. There should be an immediate bounce back in the trenches because of how Freeze has recruited.

Lance also makes his was back over to the Ole Miss message boards. This time, it isn't about Hugh Freeze - but rather, about Bruce Pearl and Auburn basketball? Do Rebel fans really think they can land Pearl??

Watch the show on YouTube:

Listen on Spotify:

Hugh Freeze
Podcasts

By Lance Dawe
