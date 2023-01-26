The Auburn Daily Show: Message boards are obsessed with Auburn football, Hugh Freeze

The message boards can't keep Auburn and Hugh Freeze's name out of their mouth.

On today's episode of The Auburn Daily show, Lance Dawe takes a look over The Athletic's comments about Hugh Freeze's success in the transfer portal. The Tigers have the No. 3 transfer portal class in the nation right now. Unless something dramatically changes around them, the've locked in an extremely solid building block for year one. There should be an immediate bounce back in the trenches because of how Freeze has recruited.

Lance also makes his was back over to the Ole Miss message boards. This time, it isn't about Hugh Freeze - but rather, about Bruce Pearl and Auburn basketball? Do Rebel fans really think they can land Pearl??

Watch the show on YouTube:

Listen on Spotify:

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch