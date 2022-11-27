Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football falls in Iron Bowl, Hugh Freeze and coaching search updates

Saturday was a wild day for Auburn football fans.

Auburn football fell in the Iron Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Carnell Williams and the Auburn Tigers fought hard to finish the season. A solid rushing attack from Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby, and Jarquez Hunter kept the Auburn Tigers offense going. Owen Pappoe intercepted Bryce Young to keep the Tigers alive.

Auburn is still looking for the next head coach. Hugh Freeze has become the newest name after Lane Kiffin is reported to be staying at Ole Miss.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

REPORT: Auburn is pursuing Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze talks about the Auburn job

WATCH: Rooby Ashford throws a touchdown in the Iron Bowl

Auburn falls in the Iron Bowl

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

auburn football podcast
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football falls in Iron Bowl, Hugh Freeze and coaching search updates

By Zac Blackerby
Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates interception during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn football's defensive PFF grades vs Alabama

By Zac Blackerby
Robby Ashford in the Iron Bowl.
Football

Auburn football's offensive PFF grades vs Alabama

By Zac Blackerby
resize
Basketball

Scott-Grayson, Coulibaly Lead Charge in Tigers' Emotional Victory

By Harrison Tarr
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams with the team after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Football

COMMENTARY: Cadillac Williams will forever be beloved for what he has done as head coach

By Lindsay Crosby
Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Carnell Williams reacts after his team scores against theAlabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Takeaways from Auburn's 49-27 loss to No. 8 Alabama

By Lance Dawe
Tank Bigsby in the Iron Bowl
Football

Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter move up the Auburn rushing record books

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze watches his defense on the field in the first quarter during the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Hugh Freeze addresses questions about the Auburn head coaching job

By Jack Singley