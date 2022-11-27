Podcast: Auburn football falls in Iron Bowl, Hugh Freeze and coaching search updates

Auburn football fell in the Iron Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Carnell Williams and the Auburn Tigers fought hard to finish the season. A solid rushing attack from Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby, and Jarquez Hunter kept the Auburn Tigers offense going. Owen Pappoe intercepted Bryce Young to keep the Tigers alive.

Auburn is still looking for the next head coach. Hugh Freeze has become the newest name after Lane Kiffin is reported to be staying at Ole Miss.

