Projected Offensive Starters for Auburn Tigers vs. Baylor Bears
AUBURN, Ala.- It’s game week. The Auburn Tigers open vs. the Baylor Bears on Friday night in Waco, Texas. So let’s revisit what the Tigers’ offensive starters could initially look like.
For the quarterback position, the Tigers will roll with Oklahoma transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold. Arnold is the No.10 overall recruit from the 2023 recruiting class and transferred to Auburn in January.
However, head coach Hugh Freeze confirmed on Tiger Talk Radio this week that senior Ashton Daniels and freshman Deuce Knight could also be involved. Obviously, Freeze will want to find a rhythm with Arnold and, likely, a comfortable lead, before tinkering with the offense.
For the running back position, Damari Alston looks like he’ll get the first nod.
“Damari is the most complete right now, (Jeremiah) Cobb, the most experienced,” Freeze said of his running backs. “They have an understanding of who we are, what we do, what they’re supposed to do in the RPO game if it’s not given to them.”
However, you can expect to see several faces, including Cobb and UConn transfer Durell Robinson, among others.
The wide receiver group is more straightforward, but there will still be a rotation in a deep room.
Cam Coleman, Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr., and sophomore Malcolm Simmons will be the first on the field for the Tigers. Perry Thompson and Horatio Fields should see plenty of snaps as well.
At tight end, we will likely see Brandon Frazier, a veteran for this Auburn team. Frazier’s stats as a pass catcher do not jump off the page, having only 12 receptions for 121 yards in his career. He was mostly utilized as a run-blocking tight end, and with Auburn’s weapons at wide receiver, that will be his primary role in 2025 as well.
And last but not least, the big guys up front, arguably the most important group on the field.
Starting at left tackle you can expect to see Virginia Tech transfer Xavier Chaplin. And directly to his right, senior Dillon Wade will hold down the left guard position. Anchoring the middle, junior center Connor Lew will continue to perform at a high level. Earlier this week, Lew and Chaplin were named All-SEC third team.
Moving to the right side of the offensive line now, we have senior Jeremiah Wright at the right guard position, with USC transfer Mason Murphy lining up directly to his right side. Izavion Miller will be a key reserve capable of filling in at multiple spots across the line of scrimmage.
The offensive line struggled last season, giving up 23 sacks. Hence, Freeze hitting the transfer portal aggressively.
The Tiger offense has struggled over the last few seasons. It started in the trenches and continued to the quarterback play. But Freeze has diligently stocked the cupboards across the depth chart. On Friday, they’ll get a chance to see if they’re more than good on paper.