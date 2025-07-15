Record-Setting Draft for Auburn Tigers Baseball
ATLANTA. – Auburn infielder Eric Snow and pitchers Dylan Watts, Cam Tilly, Samuel Dutton, Hayden Murphy and Cade Fisher were selected on the second day of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft Monday.
Snow and Watts were selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the No. 172 overall pick in the sixth round and No. 202 overall pick in the seventh round, respectively. Tilly was taken by the New York Mets with the No. 223 overall pick in the seventh round, and Dutton was drafted by the Athletics with the No. 290 overall pick in the 10th round. Murphy was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the No. 453 overall pick in the 15th round, and Fisher rounded out the day by being taken by the Boston Red Sox with the No. 538 overall pick in the 18th round.
Including Ike Irish’s first round selection Sunday, the five draft picks in the top 10 rounds are the most in program history, and the seven total selections are tied for the third most in program history. The Tigers have now had 49 draft picks in 10 MLB Drafts under head coach Butch Thompson, including 25 in the top 10 rounds.
In his first year on the Plains, Snow hit .307 in 56 games played and 52 starts at second base, third base, and shortstop. He ranked second on the team in runs scored (53) and collected 65 hits, including 14 doubles, one triple, and eight homers, while driving in 34 runs.
Watts made 17 relief appearances in his second season, tied for the fourth most on the team, and registered a pair of wins and saves while recording 28 strikeouts in 28.0 innings. He made 32 appearances in his two seasons and totaled 61 strikeouts with 17 walks in 58.1 innings.
Tilly pitched in 18 games as a sophomore, the third-most appearances on the team, and made six starts to end the season. He earned three wins and a save while striking out 58 batters in 46.0 innings and holding opponents to a .202 average against. In two seasons and 33 appearances, Tilly earned six career wins and struck out 85 batters in 70.1 innings.
Dutton served as Auburn’s ace for much of his lone season on the Plains, leading the team in wins (seven), innings (85.2), and strikeouts (95). Auburn’s first All-SEC starting pitcher since 2018, Dutton turned in a team-high six quality starts, including four such starts in five appearances from Apr. 4-May 2. During the span, he went 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA with 36 strikeouts and five walks in 31.1 innings.
Murphy made nine relief appearances as a junior and wrapped up his three years at Auburn with 35 career appearances. He posted a 2-1 record and earned a save in the series-clinching win against archrival Alabama in 2024. Murphy struck out 36 batters in 41.1 innings in an Auburn uniform.
Fisher made 14 appearances, including 10 starts, in his year on the Plains, registering a 4.68 ERA with a pair of saves and 54 strikeouts in 42.1 innings. He saved his best for last as he allowed just three earned runs with 17 strikeouts and three walks in his last four appearances and 12.2 innings, including earning the save in the regional championship vs. NC State.