Auburn Loses Pledge from 4-Star LB
One of the Auburn Tigers' top commits in the 2026 recruiting class has announced his departure from the class.
Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett on Thursday decommitted from Auburn after a nearly year-long commitment. Garrett, 247 Sports' No. 8 linebacker in the class, first committed to the Tigers on July 27, 2024.
"BLESSED for everything the Auburn Community has done for me," Garrett wrote in his announcement to his personal "X" page.
Garrett's decommitment doesn't come as a surprise, though, as he did not visit Auburn this summer during the summer official visit season. He visited Ole Miss on May 30 and is set to visit Miami starting on Friday and Texas A&M the week after.
Garrett had even teased the idea of a possible decommitment back in April to On3's Chad Simmons.
“If anything changes, it will be before the season starts,” he said. “Auburn is still the school I am committed to, but I am looking at my options and I will take visits. I want to give some of these great schools a chance since they are recruiting me so hard.”
The Tigers are now left with one linebacker commit in the class in Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy four-star Shadarius Toodle, the No. 9 linebacker in the class, according to the 247 Sports Composite.
Overall, Auburn has seven commits in the 2026 class with Toodle, four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, four-star receiver Devin Carter, three-star receiver Denairius Gray, three-star receiver Parker Pritchett, three-star safety Wayne Henry and three-star running back Eric Perry.