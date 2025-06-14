4-Star Receiver Chooses Another SEC Program Over Auburn
While a finalist for four-star in-state receiver Marquez Daniel, the Auburn Tigers will now have to look elsewhere after the Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington prospect on Saturday announced his commitment to the Florida Gators.
Daniel (6-5, 195 pounds) is rated as the No. 13 receiver in the 2026 class, according to 247 Sports.
Daniel's commitment to the Gators comes right in the middle of his official visit with Florida and a week after his official visit with Auburn.
"It was a great weekend, I was glad to see everything. I spent a whole day on campus and had a great time," Daniel said of his visit with the Tigers, according to 247 Sports. "Chopped it up with Coach Davis and Coach Mo (Maurice Harris), had a great time. It was very important to see how they show real and true love to me. I'm glad I've got them."
Since the summer official visit season opened, the Tigers have added one prospect to its class in Southaven (Miss.) DeSoto Central three-star running back Eric Perry while losing another in Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett.
Garrett, one of Auburn's highest-rated commits, had previously teased his departure to On3's Chad Simmons before the summer visit season started.
“If anything changes, it will be before the season starts," he said. "Auburn is still the school I am committed to, but I am looking at my options and I will take visits. I want to give some of these great schools a chance since they are recruiting me so hard.”
While Daniel will seemingly be taking his talents to Gainesville, the Tigers are still in a relatively strong spot at the receiver position in the 2026 class with four-star Devin Carter and three-star Denairius Gray still committed.
Auburn is also a finalists for five-star receiver Cederian Morgan, who will announce his decision on July 2.