4-Star WR Commits to Gators While on OV
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In the middle of their fourth and final official visit weekend of the summer, the Florida Gators have added its second commit in as many days with Tuskegee (Ala). Booker T. Washington four-star receiver Marquez Daniel committing to the program on Saturday.
Daniel (6-5, 195 pounds) is rated as the No. 13 receiver in the 2026 class, according to 247 Sports.
While Tennessee and Arkansas were listed as finalists, it essentially came down to Florida and Auburn in Daniel's recruitment. He visited the Tigers last week for his only other official visit of the summer.
Daniel's commitment came in the middle of the four-star being on campus for his official visit and marks the fourth-straight weekend a visitor committed the same weekend as his OV.
Entering the summer with just one commit in four-star quarterback Will Griffin, the Gators added seven more prior to Daniel's announcement with three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, three-star guard G'Nivre Carr, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell, four-star receiver Justin Williams, three-star tight end Kekua Aumua and four-star running back Carsyn Baker, who committed yesterday.
Perez, Carr, Hall, Campbell, Williams and Aumua all committed either the Sunday of their official visit or in the week after their visit. Baker committed while taking an unofficial visit to Florida after previously taking an official visit earlier this summer.
