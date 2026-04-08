Alex Golesh Using USF Ties to Recruit Key Prospect

Alex Golesh has certainly made some waves in his first few months with the Auburn Tigers, though nothing has quite gotten him attention like the number of transfers from his former program, the USF Bulls. Now, he is carrying over some of his old USF offers to the Plains, and Andre Scott is one of the few Golesh is choosing to re-offer in his new job.

Scott is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound safety in the 2029 class who was offered by USF back in September of 2025, when Golesh was still at the helm. A student at Port Charlotte in Florida, Scott received his second offer from Golesh's program on Saturday.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Scott to talk about his Auburn offer as well as his recruitment as a whole.

“[The visit] went great,” he said. “Had an amazing conversation with Coach DVD [Demarcus Van Dyke, cornerbacks coach]. [The coaches] are loving and take pride in what they do and want the best for everyone.”

Scott said that Auburn is “definitely top two” on his list, and that he would love to visit the Plains again, though he does not have a visit set up at this time. He describes himself as a hard-working, high-effort player, and he is hoping to make waves when he gets to the collegiate level.

“I’m a leader and play aggressive,” he said. “[I’m planning to continue high school] with a chip on my shoulder to keep grinding for more.”

The choice to court a prospect that Golesh had previously offered at his previous program is interesting, and it opens the door for Golesh to use his influence from USF to swing commitments to Auburn.

Golesh has already worked to land a few recruits that he had offered back at USF, not the least of which is Will Mencl, who received offers from both Golesh and former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze last year. Now, Auburn is listed at a ‘warm’ interest level for the four-star quarterback as Golesh has continued in his pursuit of him.

It is, most definitely, a unique landscape in football right now, and Golesh is making the most of it. After all, the Plains is quite the pitch as is; now that a previous connection and proof of continued interest have been tacked on, Golesh has evidently become quite difficult to turn down.

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