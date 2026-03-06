Auburn Aims to Pry CB Recruit Away From Fellow SEC Program

Alex Golesh has been quite busy as he looks to solidify his future as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. On Thursday, he made it clear that he is not just shopping for available players, as he and his program offered three-star Mississippi State-committed cornerback Brandon Allen.

Allen is currently rated as the 61st-best cornerback in the 2027 class as well as the 72nd-best player in the state of Georgia. He has been hard committed to the Bulldogs since September, and Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with him recently to discuss his opinion of the Tigers.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily

“It was a blessing,” he said. “The coaches reached out and told me they liked my film and how I play. Getting that offer meant a lot because Auburn is a big-time program. The coaching staff has been real supportive. They check in on me and show a lot of interest.”

Despite a standing commitment to Mississippi State, Allen was still quite impressed with Golesh’s program and intends to visit.

“What stands out to me is the tradition and how they develop players,” he said. “Auburn is a big program that competes every year, and they really take care of their athletes. I’m definitely planning to get down there and check it out there late March.”

The million-dollar (sometimes literally) question still remains, though: is Allen considering a flip?

“Right now I’m just keeping my options open and taking my time,” he said. “But Mississippi State always going be my 1.”

If Allen does decide to change his mind and come to the Plains, he could be a great acquisition for a DJ Durkin defense that lost quite a few corners to the transfer portal in early 2026.

“I play hard every snap and I’m always trying to make an impact,” he said. “I bring energy and effort every time I step on the field. I watch a lot of different players and try to take little things from their game, but mostly I just focus on being the best version of myself.”

Auburn’s 2027 class, as it stands, currently consists of just two recruits: four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore and three-star tight end Trae Proctor. However, Allen could be the second major defensive acquisition for the Tigers’ 2027 class if he decides the grass is greener on the Plains.

“My focus is getting better every day, helping my team win, and keeping my grades right,” Allen concluded. “I’m going to stay humble and keep working.”