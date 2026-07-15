Auburn Among Four Finalists for Four-Star 2027 DL, Sets Commitment Date

The Auburn Tigers’ standing in the race for Karlos May has been quite a rollercoaster. The Tigers offered May back in September of 2024, under Hugh Freeze, received a prediction to land him in February of this year and have now fallen to second place in the running for the top-level defensive lineman.

For context, May is a four-star defensive lineman who hails from Ramsay in Birmingham, Ala., making him a top-level in-state target for the Tigers. According to 247Sports, May currently ranks as the 11th-best defensive lineman in his class as well as the fifth-best in-class player from his home state of Alabama.

On Tuesday, May announced through Rivals that he was down to his final four programs: Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia and Florida State. He also announced an official commitment date of July 18, live on the Rivals YouTube channel at 2:30 p.m. CT.

The Tigers currently sit in second place in the race for May, as mentioned, but their chances are admittedly not looking amazing. As it stands, Auburn has a 3.3% chance to land the player that once had a Steve Wiltfong prediction to end up on the Plains, while Ohio State leads with a staggering 91%.

At the time of Wiltfong’s prediction, back in February, the Tigers had just two commits in their class: four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore and three-star tight end Trae Proctor. Now, the Tigers’ class ranks among the best in the country, and there may be an argument as to whether or not the Tigers actually need May in their class.

After all, the Tigers already have two top-level defensive linemen in their 2027 class, namely the aforementioned Moore and four-star Nate Kamba. The argument could stand that the Tigers’ defensive line has all the depth it needs for the future, but others would argue that since May is ranked higher than both Moore and Kamba, he would be a better addition to the Plains than either of them.

Without a doubt, May’s addition to the Plains would be a top-level one, regardless of whether that desire stems from a want or a need, but the odds are long. However, Golesh has already won a race with pretty long odds this season, snaring four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall from Penn State, who once had upwards of a 90% chance to land him.

If the Tigers can pull off yet another upset, this time from one of the premier programs in the country, Alex Golesh may solidify this offseason as one of the best in Auburn recruiting history.

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