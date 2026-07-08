Alex Golesh’s 2027 Class Ranks Above Several Dominant SEC Recruiters

Alex Golesh has begun his tenure as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers with a bang, as he is already out-recruiting several of the best recruiters in the SEC, despite this being his first-ever full recruiting cycle as a head coach in the conference.

As it stands, the Tigers are currently ranked fourth overall in the SEC, according to 247Sports, only behind Mike Elko and Texas A&M, Steve Sarkisian and Texas and Brent Venables and Oklahoma. Notably, this puts Golesh ahead of Lane Kiffin and LSU, Kirby Smart and Georgia, Kalen DeBoer and Alabama and, of course, the rest of the SEC.

SEC Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2027 👀🔥



Which team's ranking is most surprising to you? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nGuFmUDCnv — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 7, 2026

This is a monumental feat for Golesh, who has managed to build the 10th-best class in the nation, per 247Sports, over the past few months. The Tigers have dominated in-state recruiting as well as recruiting in other states like Georgia, Maryland and Tennessee as Golesh continues to mark his territory in the recruiting world.

At the top of the Tigers’ class is Isaac McNeil, a four-star linebacker who was a popular pick to land at Georgia before a final visit to the Plains fully swayed him to Golesh’s program. Additionally, the Dawgs were also trending for Chance Gilbert, the Tigers’ third-best recruit in the class, but somehow, Golesh managed to convince him to journey to the Plains as well.

However, neither of these has been the biggest win for Golesh in recruiting thus far, at least from the frame of probability. That title goes to Deshawn Hall, who was upwards of a 90% favorite to land at Penn State before the Tigers’ top-level recruiting pushes swayed him, as well.

So, will this trend continue throughout Golesh’s Auburn career?

Golesh is likely benefiting from the fact that his Tigers have yet to put a product on the field, and young recruits want to be the reason that he is well-remembered on the Plains. It is notable to remember that Jon Sumrall, another head coach in his first year in the SEC, is also having top-level recruiting success and has even built a class that is quite comparable with the Tigers’.

Once Golesh puts a product on the field, his recruiting prowess could easily skyrocket or plummet, depending on the result of his first season with the Tigers. There would still likely be some cushion for Golesh if the season does not go to plan, as, again, recruits can be sold on the idea of being the difference-maker for a struggling team.

For now, though, the Tigers will benefit from having so many top-level recruits on the way, though the job is not finished, as anything can happen before they sign later this year.

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