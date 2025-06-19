Auburn Elite 2026 WR Commit Receives Prediction in Favor of ACC Program
The Auburn Tigers, led by head coach Hugh Freeze, have boasted quite the recruiting metrics, but they may be about to lose a significant piece of the 2026 class.
Devin Carter, a four-star wide receiver from Douglasville, GA, has been a “hard commit” to Freeze’s squad since Jan. 11 of 2025. Per 247Sports, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound route runner is ranked as the 15th-best receiver in the country and the 13th-best recruit in the state of Georgia.
Though Carter has remained adamant that he’s staying in Auburn, a recent prediction from 247Sports’ Zach Blostein warns of a potential flip that would certainly be a blow for Auburn's future offense. The son of Super Bowl-winning running back Dexter Carter is predicted to flip to his father’s alma mater, Florida State.
This makes sense for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound route runner, who, despite his clear affinity for Auburn, did begin his recruitment process with a commitment to FSU. Additionally, Carter has logged a significant amount of time with FSU, visiting twice this spring alone, with one visit coming as recently as June 6.
Carter told Auburn Rivals that he “felt good” after his June Florida State visit, but “Auburn was home after [he] left the visit, and it’s still home.”
“I’m locked in,” he said. “Same as I was months ago when I committed.”
Carter has even gone as far as to aid in Coach Freeze’s recruiting process for others, claiming to be amidst attempts to recruit high-flying elite quarterback Landon Duckworth into an Auburn program already headlined by Jackson Arnold and Deuce Knight, players with whom Carter has expressed significant enjoyment working with.
“Deuce Knight… that’s my guy,” Carter said. “ He’s one of them ones and we’re going to be special.”
So, despite the prediction, Carter certainly seems content at Auburn, but his father’s deep connection with the Florida State program, along with Carter’s multiple visits to the campus, could very well sway the tide of his recruitment.
At the end of the day, though, it’s his decision. It’s not the prediction’s decision, not his father’s; the decision lies on the shoulders of Devin Carter himself.
We certainly know where he says he seems to enjoy being the most.