Auburn Fighting to Hold On to 4-Star Commit
The Auburn Tigers have been on a hot streak lately as it pertains to recruiting. Just recently, head coach Hugh Freeze and company landed the commitment of five-star safety Bralan Womack, the first five-star safety in school history.
However, the recent successes could hit a bump with one of Auburn's top commits still undecided about his future.
Four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris on Tuesday announced he will make a final decision between Auburn, Tennessee and Florida on Sept. 1. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect out of Huntsville, AL native has been hard committed to the Tigers since July of 2024.
He is the fourth-highest rated commit in Auburn's class and is a top 100 recruit nationally, according to Rivals.
Auburn fans are most certainly a little worried by this news, as many “hard commits” don’t find themselves with the need to then announce their official decision. He has been committed to the Tigers for over a year, after all.
That being said, Auburn is no stranger to flipping long-time commits. Perhaps most famously, freshman quarterback Deuce Knight had been committed to Notre Dame for over a year before flipping his commitment to the Tigers. Freeze and company can only pray that they don’t find themselves on the receiving end of this issue.
247Sports’ Cooper Petagna, a national recruiting analyst, described Harris in his prospect scouting report.
"Long developmental pass rusher that shows the ability to win consistently at the point of attack by utilizing his length and natural athleticism off the edge," he wrote. "... Demonstrates good play recognition in his pass rush, showing the ability to disengage blockers and let his athleticism take over in space while also displaying the ability to consistently disrupt passing lanes.”
Petagna does see some room for improvement, though, saying that Harris will need to add bulk to his frame, while adding that it would take "a year or two" for him to make a significant impact on the field.
So, all that being said, it’s clear that keeping Harris, the lone edge rusher committed to the program, is a priority to for Auburn's recruiting class that’s already jumped to 35th in the country, following a disappointing summer for recruitment.