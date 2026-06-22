Auburn Football Adds Brother of 2027 Commit to Program

Football is family, and the Auburn Tigers will have a pair of brothers joining the program in the next two seasons.

Linebacker Edge von Brandt announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday. The report was first confirmed by Auburn Anytime.

Excited for the opportunity and can't wait to get to work . #WDE🦅 https://t.co/T4KxPjSTUy — Edge von Brandt (@EdgevonBrandt) June 22, 2026

Edge is the older brother of Layton von Brandt, who committed to Auburn as a 2027 recruit who dons a four-star rating. He is one of the top offensive linemen in next year’s cycle, while his brother will join the program this season. Layton committed to the Tigers back in May, despite interest from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

There were talks that Layton was on campus this past weekend, but his older brother was also on campus as well, seemingly looking like Edge was going to tell head coach Alex Golesh about his commitment. The new Tiger shared some photos in his new uniform on his X, formerly Twitter.

It must've turned out that he was simply supporting his older brother in joining the school.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker isn’t a ranked recruit, according to 247Sports, hailing from Appoquinimink High School in Middletown, Delaware. He brings plenty of snaps from his time with the Jaguars across a four-year career.

Von Brandt had two offers, being from Maine and Delaware State. Now, he will head to the Plains with hopes to carve out a role over his next few seasons under defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

As an outside linebacker for Appoquinimink, he finished with over 400 tackles. According to his social media, he got hurt in his senior season, which cut his year short. However, after rehabbing, he will end up playing behind the likes of Xavier Atkins in a loaded linebacker room for the Tigers. That will be a great way to learn the pace of SEC play.

The new Auburn player also has experience at running back and wide receiver, although primarily recruited as a linebacker throughout this process.

Von Brandt is the 22nd player for the Tigers’ class of 2026, being the third linebacker to join the program from the cycle. He will join four-star Shadarius Toodle and three-star Adam Balogoun-Ali with the class.

He’s currently the only unranked recruit in the class, and he will most likely enter the program as a walk-on next season. That is to be confirmed as well.

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