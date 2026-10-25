Auburn Football Loses Four-Star Commit In Flip To SEC Program

The Auburn Tigers will be down yet another recruit next season, as on Sunday, four-star defensive lineman Nate Kamba announced that he had flipped his commitment from the Plains to South Carolina. He is the second commitment flip the Tigers have had this season, joining three-star cornerback Nash Johnson.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Nate Kamba has Flipped his Commitment from Auburn to South Carolina, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 312 DL had been Committed to the Tigers since June



“AGTG I’M FINALLY HOME 🤙🏾”https://t.co/d7pd3USmDD pic.twitter.com/xqvB30obPm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 25, 2026

This flip follows the Tigers’ ugly blowout loss to LSU, though Kamba was not in attendance for the game. He’ll be a significant loss to the Tigers’ 2027 recruiting class, which will likely now fall out of ESPN’s top-10 after falling to the 10th spot following Johnson’s flip.

Kamba is a four-star defensive lineman who hails from Corvian Community High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. A blue-chip prospect, Kamba is currently rated as the 30th-best defensive lineman in the class as well as the 10th-best player from the state of North Carolina.

Before his flip, Kamba had been committed to the Tigers since June, though the Gamecocks were a major player in his early recruitment. At the time of his commitment to the Tigers, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine listed Auburn with just over an 8% advantage, though it now seems the Gamecocks have had the last laugh.

As it stands, Auburn’s recruiting class is ranked as the 11th-best in the country following Kamba’s flip, and they now have four total defensive line commits in their 2027 class, three of which are four-stars.

For starters, the Tigers landed four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore back in February as the first commit of the Alex Golesh era, and Moore has stayed committed to the Plains through thick and thin ever since. Rion Jackson, a three-star defensive lineman, committed in early June and has shown little sign of considering a flip.

Additionally, the Tigers have a pair of top edge rushers, including four-star Maryland native James Pace, who committed in June, as well as four-star Alabama native Marquis Evans, who has been committed since July.

The Tigers’ summer recruiting was among the best in the nation, but things seem to be taking a turn as the brutality of their schedule takes effect. It won’t get any easier for the Tigers, either; up next is a matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels, who will be looking to rebound after a close loss to Texas.

A win over the Rebs would be a great look for the Tigers and their recruiting, though if they get blown out again, things could get dicey in their recruiting ranks.

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