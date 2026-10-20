Four-Star Recruit Includes Auburn in Final Four Schools, Cancels Visit to Rival Program

The Auburn Tigers have, currently, a top-12 2027 class in the nation, but Alex Golesh and company seem to still be hot on the trail, as on Tuesday, four-star in-state offensive lineman Jatori Williams announced that he was down to four schools: Auburn, Georgia, Alabama and Florida State, scheduling a visit to each program in the coming weeks.

NEW: 4-star IOL Jatori Williams has narrowed his recruitment to Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, and Georgia, @Hayesfawcett3 reports👀



Williams plans to take an official visit to each school.https://t.co/LPwzsstLu5 pic.twitter.com/vY0rCGKSO6 — Rivals (@Rivals) October 20, 2026

However, just a few hours later, Brett Greenberg of Bama247 reported that he is ‘no longer expecting’ Williams to take his visit to Alabama, which was scheduled for this weekend, as well as the fact that he is not expecting Williams’ visit to be rescheduled.

No longer expecting 4-star IOL Jatori Williams to take his Alabama official visit this weekend.



And I don't expect it to be rescheduled.



QUICK NOTE: https://t.co/F46muUReJs



RUNNING LIST FOR SATURDAY: https://t.co/nCdGwcmbsl pic.twitter.com/Fe9wRDh7L9 — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) October 20, 2026

This makes things quite a bit more interesting for the Tigers in this race, as Williams hails from Phenix City, Ala., making him a valuable in-state target for the Tigers. As it stands, Auburn appears to be the favorite to land Williams, standing at a 94.7% chance, according to Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Williams stands at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds and is currently rated as the fifth-best interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class, as well as the third-best in-class player from his home state of Alabama. His Auburn visit is scheduled for Nov. 7, when the Tigers take on Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The top player from the state, Gunner Rivers, is committed to NC State, but the Tigers landed the No. 2 player in Alabama, four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil, back in June. Adding Williams would mean the Tigers have landed four players in Alabama’s top-10, which would be a notable step for the program’s in-state recruiting under Alex Golesh.

Other top Auburn commits from the state of Alabama’s 2027 class include Deshawn Hall, a four-star wide receiver who is currently rated as the seventh-best player in the state, four-star defensive lineman Marquis Evans, who is rated as the 10th-best player in the state and four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore, who is rated as the 11th-best player in the state.

The Tigers have been on a roll with in-state recruiting, and their win over No. 1 Georgia this past weekend should only strengthen their recruiting pushes throughout the rest of the season. They’ll have an opportunity to show their recruits what the program can do in person this Saturday, as LSU comes to town.

It’ll be a risky game for the Tigers’ recruiting, though, as LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has been known to try to recruit opposing teams’ visitors after beating them in their own stadium, so the Tigers will want to bring all they have into Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday.

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