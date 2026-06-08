Auburn Football Nabs Four-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman

The Auburn Tigers are continuing their hot streak of recruiting, going into another week, adding a new piece to the trenches from the 2027 class.

Four-star interior offensive lineman Reed Ramsier announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday afternoon. He announced his commitment to On3, choosing the Tigers over the Texas Longhorns.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Reed Ramsier has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 290 IOL chose the Tigers over Texas



“Certain things don’t need explaining. War Damn!”https://t.co/Xf9ZbGSytk pic.twitter.com/sMUgc1XLQu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 8, 2026

Rivals’ Industry Ranking has Ramsier ranked as a top 20 interior lineman in the 2027 cycle. The Orlando native is the No. 27 player from the state of Florida.

Ramsier’s only official visit throughout his recruiting process was to Auburn this past weekend, despite going on several unofficial visits to other top programs. Florida, Texas, Clemson and Ohio State were some that hosted the interior lineman over the last several months. However, the lineman bought into the culture that head coach Alex Golesh is building, and that’s all he needed to end his recruiting process.

Auburn was also a consistent leader throughout the process. When the dust settled after most unofficial visits, it seemed like the Tigers or bust for Ramsier. Now, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound prospect will make his way on the Plains in 2027.

Golesh’s first official recruiting class continues to rise after another commitment, going to 15 total pledges for next year’s cycle. That includes four total offensive linemen, and Ramsier is the second interior lineman to join the class.

As of Monday afternoon, the Tigers also have one of the best recruiting classes in the SEC, showing the emphasis the program is putting on upcoming seasons. Auburn is now fourth in the conference in recruiting statistics, only behind Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida.

The program is 13th in the country in recruiting, ahead of notable names like Georgia, Texas and LSU, among others.

Golesh will look to keep the momentum going as we head into the summer. The next two weeks will see a small handful of recruits head to the Plains with hopes that the Auburn head coach will be able to bring in more talent before more players announce their commitments to other schools.

However, for a first-year head coach, it’s been an impressive turnaround thus far as the Tigers hold stronger expectations for the 2026 season. Now, their targets are buying into it.

Auburn Tigers on SI will remain updated with all other recruits heading to the program for the remainder of the summer.

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