Auburn in Final Five for Four-Star WR

Kavon Conciauro will visit Auburn on June 6.

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of an Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Auburn Tigers are officially a finalist for a four-star receiver in the class of 2026.

Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County receiver Kavon Conciauro on Wednesday released his final five schools with Auburn listed alongside Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State. Conciauro (6-3, 200 pounds) is rated as the No. 61 receiver in the 2026 cycle, according to Rivals.

While in his final five, Auburn appears to be trailing rival Georgia in his recruitment with On3 listing the Bulldogs as his leader, according to its Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, the Tigers will get an opportunity to make up ground this summer as they will host Conciauro for an official visit on June 6.

He is also scheduled to visit Mississippi State on June 13 and Georgia on June 20 after previously visiting Georgia Tech on May 30 and Colorado on May 23. Colorado is the only school on his summer official visit schedule to not make his final five, while Duke is the only school in his final five to not receive an official visit this summer.

As it stands, Auburn has two receivers committed in its seven-commit 2026 recruiting class with Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County four-star Devin Carter and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna three-star Denairius Gray.

The Tigers also hold pledges from four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle, four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, three-star interior offensive lineman Parker Pritchett and three-star safety Wayne Henry.

Auburn is also a finalist for Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell five-star receiver Cederian Morgan, who will commit on July 2,

