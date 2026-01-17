Auburn in Top Four for No. 1 QB in 2027 Class

The Auburn Tigers are officially a finalist for one of the best recruits in the 2027 recruiting class. Five-star quarterback Elijah Haven on Friday named Auburn one of his four finalists alongside Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Haven (6-5, 215 pounds) is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country by 247 Sports and the No. 1 quarterback in the class by 247 Sports and ESPN.

NEWS: Five-Star QB Elijah Haven is down to 4 Schools, a source tells @Rivals



The 6’5 215 QB totaled 4,714 yards and 73 TDs this season (Louisiana state record)



He’s the No. 1 QB in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankingshttps://t.co/WorRVGSus3 pic.twitter.com/VbnWN9vXd4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2026

While Auburn is now a team to watch, having hosted the five-star near at end of the regular season on Nov. 29, Florida and Alabama have been the two teams to watch.

Haven's ties to Florida since he began his recruitment are extensive with then-head coach Billy Napier leading the way, even once receiving a prediction to land Haven from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman back in August. The Gators hosted Haven for an unofficial visit on Oct. 4, a mere two weeks before Napier's firing.

Since then, Alabama has been the team to watch. On Oct. 20, a day after Napier's firing, Wiltfong and Spiegelman flipped their predictions to Alabama, with On3 Florida insider Corey Bender joining on Nov. 10. Additionally, 247 Sports Alabama insider Brett Greenberg also gave a prediction for the Crimson Tide to land the talented passer on Nov. 6.

It's no surprise many of the most high-profile schools have heavily targeted Haven with what is becoming one of the best high school careers in Lousiana history. Last season at Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School, Haven accounted for 4,713 yards and a state-record 73 touchdowns, which included 63 through the air.

In three years, Haven has accounted for 9,274 yards and 134 touchdowns through the air and another 2,375 yards and 44 touchdowns rushing. 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins broke down Haven's traits in his official scouting report.

"Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character... Has frequently been featured on designed runs and has both the power and agility to boost a rushing attack, but is more than capable of winning through the air and from the pocket. Excels at getting the ball out quickly to the perimeter and is one of the best in the class when it comes to challenging defenses vertically as he throws targets open and hits them in stride with touch."

Now a finalist for the nation's top quarterback, head coach Alex Golesh has a chance to make a splash and reestablish Auburn as one of the best recruiting programs in the country, something Hugh Freeze could do but could not capitalize on.

"We’re going to recruit this 250-mile radius harder than anybody in the entire country. The high school football within these 250 miles is nothing short of elite," he said on Dec. 1. "I’ve been in this part of the country for a long time. I’ve recruited this part of the country for a long time. Our staff, as it all comes together, is going to have a giant footprint in this 250-mile radius around campus. We’re going to identify, we’re going to recruit, we’re going to attack, and we’re going to bring those guys right here to the Plains.

"We’re going to develop as hard as anybody ever has. The investment that has been made by the administration to go and attack every single part of recruiting is phenomenal - nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country."

