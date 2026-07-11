Auburn Lands Three-Star 2027 Athlete After Four-Way Race

The Auburn Tigers have been off to a rather slow start this month in recruiting, which is not all that surprising, especially given the dominant show they put on in the month of June. The Tigers’ class currently ranks among the top-10 in the country, per ESPN, and on Saturday, they landed a potential difference-maker in the defensive ranks.

James Branch, a three-star athlete from St. Frances Academy in Maryland, is a wide receiver turned defensive back who is currently rated as the 39th-best athlete in the 2027 class, as well as the 12th-best in-class prospect from the state of Maryland.

Branch chose Auburn over Maryland, Stanford and Virginia Tech during an Instagram livestream at Under Armour’s UA Next S7vns event. At the time of his commitment, Maryland led in predictions with a 33.9% chance, followed by Virginia Tech with a 22.6% chance, Auburn with a 19.4% chance and Stanford with a 16.1% chance.

BREAKING: Three-star S James Branch has committed to Auburn, he tells me.



The 6’4 210 S from Baltimore, MD chose Auburn over Virginia Tech, Stanford, and Maryland.



James is the No. 39 S in the class of 2027.#WDE pic.twitter.com/IG5h4yynhN — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonCFB) July 11, 2026

Auburn had been on Branch’s radar ever since they offered him in May, and he took an official visit in early June. It is safe to say that the Tigers made a strong impression, but from the very start, Branch was already eyeing the Plains as a top potential landing spot.

“What stands out to me about Auburn is their culture,” he said at the time. “The way they bring that energy every day… Auburn would definitely be in my top 5…My ideal college fit is a program that gives me a real opportunity to compete, develop, and prove myself every day while I outwork everyone.”

Of course, in the modern era of recruiting, where flips run rampant, there is always the chance that other programs still manage to steal him away, though it will certainly be no easy task. Branch has been quite vocal about his opinions on the Tigers’ coaching staff, which bodes well for the Tigers’ chances of holding onto him.

“What I notice about the Auburn coaching staff is that they just not a team that offers and stop talking to you,” he said. “They actually want to know more about you.”

Just when many thought Alex Golesh was hanging up the recruiting spikes this season, he struck again, and the Tigers’ class should improve in the rankings once again. The only question now is whether or not Golesh is now, well and truly, finished with his 2027 class, or if there is another recruit he is keeping his eye on.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!