Potential Two-Way Prospect Tabs Auburn as Top Five Program, Sets Official Visit

The Auburn Tigers have been quite busy over the last few weeks, and they have hit the recruiting cycle hard in hopes of finding the players that will eventually make up the Tigers’ future. One such target, James Branch, already has Auburn in his top five after receiving an offer from the Tigers on May 2.

Branch is a three-star wide receiver/strong safety hybrid from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., a school that the Tigers have recruited quite heavily over the last few years. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound 2027 prospect is currently rated as the 68th-best receiver in his class as well as the 13th-best in-class player from his home state.

After he received his offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Branch to talk all things Auburn, including his official visit date, which he recently scheduled.

“What stands out to me about Auburn is their culture,” he said. “The way they bring that energy every day… Auburn would definitely be in my top 5, I have an OV planned for June 4-6.”

As mentioned before, the Tigers have leaned quite heavily on St. Frances Academy for their recruiting over the last few years, and that has not been lost on Branch, who was also quite impressed with his experience with the staff that brought so many of his teammates to the Plains.

“The first thing that comes to my mind [when I think of Auburn] is how many guys from SFA are on their roster,” he said. “What I notice about the Auburn coaching staff is that they just not a team that offers and stop talking to you, they actually want to know more about you.”

Many players like to model themselves after the biggest names in the sport, but Branch has a bit of a different take, choosing to focus on a former second-round pick who previously played in the SEC.

“I model my game after ​​Nick Emmanwori,” he said. “I have a motor that don’t stop and I’m always trying to make a play on the ball.”

As Branch’s recruitment begins to come down to the wire, decisions will have to be made as to which schools will make the final cut. Branch has an idea of what he is looking for in an ideal program, which should certainly help him whittle down the list.

“My ideal college fit is a program that gives me a real opportunity to compete, develop, and prove myself every day while I outwork everyone,” he said. “I will approach [the rest of high school] the same, still that young kid out of Baltimore trying to make it out.”

Interestingly, though Branch is listed as a wide receiver on his 247 Sports recruiting profile, the Tigers sent all defensive coaches to talk and offer Branch. This could indicate that the Tigers are looking to use him more as a strong safety if he commits, but his receiving prowess is quite hard to ignore.

If the Tigers are looking to strategize with Branch, though, they will have to land him first, which will certainly be a dogfight, as he already holds offers from Miami, Virginia Tech and a host of other top programs.

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