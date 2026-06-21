Auburn Leading in Iron Bowl of Recruiting Ahead of Tuesday Decision

The Auburn Tigers have been on a recruiting heater as of late, but there has been some speculation that new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh and his staff were struggling to land in-state prospects.

That could change on Tuesday, though, as a top target is set to announce his commitment, and Auburn is currently leading the race over its in-state rival.

Cedrick Simmons, the prospect in question, is a three-star wide receiver who is currently rated as the 39th-best athlete in the 2027 class as well as the 24th-best in-class player from the state of Alabama.

Hailing from Southside Selma High School, Simmons accounted for 2,192 yards in his junior season of high school as well as 20 touchdowns on just over 100 receptions. Averaging over 20 yards per reception, Simmons is a clear difference-maker on the field, and both major in-state colleges are highly interested.

As it stands, the Tigers currently lead in Simmons’ recruitment, boasting a 51.6% chance to land the wideout, though the Alabama Crimson Tide follow closely behind with a 26.3% chance. Ironically, the main recruiter for Simmons at Alabama is Derrick Nix, who served as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator in 2025.

Simmons told Jeffrey Lee of On3 that the race may even be closer than their recruiting prediction percentages may suggest.

“It’s [Auburn and Alabama] fighting for me,” he said, “and I like both of them. I have a hard decision to make.”

Helping Simmons’ Auburn case is his recent visit, as he took a trip to the Plains this past weekend, in what will be the last visit of his non-committed career. He is set to make his official announcement on Tuesday, so the Tigers getting the last in-person word in before his commitment certainly bodes well for his chances to land on the Plains.

Auburn’s 2027 class, for all its strengths, is nearly devoid of wide receivers, as Golesh’s class boasts just a single wideout commit: three-star Brylan Odour. The addition of Simmons could bolster that position group, and there are a few other receivers on the Tigers’ radar who could also commit in the coming days.

It starts with Simmons, though; he is the next commitment expected to be announced in the coming days (at least, of those interested in Auburn), and if the Tigers can land him, they may bolster their already-dominant recruiting momentum to unprecedented heights.

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