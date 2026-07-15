Auburn Loses Cedrick Simmons in Flip to In-State Rival Alabama



On Wednesday, the Auburn Tigers suffered their second flip in their 2027 class, as Cedrick Simmons reportedly, per Hayes Fawcett, has flipped his commitment from Auburn to Alabama. This news comes in the wake of a Steve Wiltfong prediction, which was made public on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Cedrick Simmons has Flipped his Commitment from Auburn to Alabama, a source tells @Rivals



The 5’10 195 WR had been Committed to the Tigers since June 23rdhttps://t.co/oguNaknYws pic.twitter.com/x5qFPNXjsk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 15, 2026

Simmons is a three-star wide receiver who is currently ranked as the 55th-best athlete, meaning he can play multiple positions, in the 2027 class, as well as the 27th-best player from his home state of Alabama. He had been committed to the Tigers since June 23.

It goes without saying that this is a significant loss for the Tigers for a multitude of reasons, but it certainly stings much more since Simmons did not flip to just any program– he flipped to Alabama, Auburn’s deepest and bitterest rival.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that Auburn’s wide receiver room is one of the few that does not have a solidified future, unlike the running back, linebacker and defensive line rooms, which have a multitude of top-level players set to join in 2027. The Tigers’ receiver recruiting core is down to just two commits now, so Golesh will likely end up back on the hunt after this loss.

The two commits that the Tigers do have in the wide receiver room are quite strong, including Deshawn Hall, a four-star, and Brylan Odour, a three-star who is one of the Tigers’ longest-tenured commits, as he committed back in May.

However, two wide receivers do not make a room, and the Tigers are already set to rely on a host of USF transfers for the 2026 season. Without a clear star or even significant depth, the Tigers could struggle at the wide receiver position over the next few years if Golesh does not quickly right the ship.

The Tigers’ offense should still be just fine as a whole–running backs Myson Johnson-Cook and Khamoni Williams, who are set to join top-level players like Bryson Washington, Omar Mabson and Alvin Henderson, would have something to say about that–but it certainly does not feel good for Auburn fans.

Of course, there is always the chance that Simmons transfers back, but I would advise Auburn fans against holding their breath for that outcome. Alabama has a habit of holding on tight to its receivers, so it would take a herculean effort from Golesh and company to swing Simmons back.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!