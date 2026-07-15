Auburn Receives Prediction to Lose Top-Level WR Commit to Alabama

The Auburn Tigers have already seen one top commit flip from their program, as last month, four-star running back Kingston Miles flipped his commitment from the Tigers to Missouri, and now, the Tigers have been predicted to lose another recruit, this time in a much more painful way.

On Tuesday, On3’s Steve Wiltfong listed an official prediction for the Alabama Crimson Tide to flip three-star wide receiver Cedrick Simmons from Auburn, which would be a monumental loss for the Tigers, as well as a tough look for retaining top in-state talent.

Simmons is a three-star wide receiver who is currently ranked as the 39th-best athlete in the 2027 class, as well as the 24th-best player from the state of Alabama. He committed to Auburn on June 23rd, ironically one day after Miles flipped his commitment to Missouri.

Though the loss of a three-star may not sound like the end of the world to many fans, the Tigers are stretched rather thin in the wide receiver room, and the three commits that the program has set for 2027 would be instrumental in making sure that lack of depth does not persist in future seasons.

Additionally, Simmons punches well above his weight in terms of production compared to ranking, as last season at Southside High School, he managed to haul in over 2,000 yards worth of passes, with an average of 20.7 yards per reception. He also scored a touchdown on one of every five receptions.

The silver lining in this news is the fact that Wiltfong’s prediction is listed with just a 60% confidence level, which could easily mean that the Tigers will hang onto Simmons, despite an apparent relentless pursuit from Kalen DeBoer and the Tide.

The Tigers had quite the dominant month of June in recruiting but have slowed down significantly in the month of July, resulting in their formerly top-10 class falling down the rankings to No. 11, despite the fact that they have not lost any recruits in that time.

As such, hanging onto every recruit is crucial, especially in a room that needs as much help as it can get. After all, the Tigers are set to rely on five USF transfers and Auburn returner Bryce Cain to carry the brunt of the receiving load in 2026, and if the Tigers begin losing top talent in recruiting, they may have to turn to the transfer portal after the 2026 season to bolster their room.

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