National Media Ranks Auburn’s 2027 RB Class Among Best in Country



It is no secret that the Auburn Tigers have been surprisingly dominant in Alex Golesh’s first full recruiting cycle as the head coach of the Tigers, as his class currently ranks among the top-10 in the country, per 247Sports and ESPN.

With that often comes high-level individual position classes, and, in typical Auburn fashion, the running back room is already being rated among the best in the country, per Rivals.

The Tigers’ 2027 running back class currently consists of just two commits: Khamoni Williams and Myson Johnson-Cook. There was a brief moment in which Kingston Miles was also in the class with the two, but he flipped his commitment to Missouri just hours after Williams’ commitment.

Williams is the more recent commitment between the two, though his case is not that of a typical ‘offer, visit, commit’ story that most recruits adhere to. Rather, he was committed to West Virginia for nine days, from June 12-21, before flipping his commitment to the Plains after what many speculated to be an under-the-radar visit the weekend of the 21st.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Williams is currently rated as a three-star prospect who ranks 23rd among all 2027 running backs, as well as 17th among all prospects from the state of Tennessee.

However, the headliner in Auburn’s 2027 running back room is Myson Johnson-Cook, who has been committed to Auburn since April 25. Johnson-Cook was the third commit in the Tigers’ class at the time, and has been heavily involved in Auburn recruiting efforts in the time since.

Johnson-Cook is not just a recruiter, though; the four-star prospect, who stands at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, is currently rated as the fourth-best running back in his class as well as the third-best player from his home state of Illinois.

Interestingly, the Tigers are not at all in need of a top-level running back at this time, especially given the depth of their 2026 roster. Headlined by returner Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn also added Baylor transfer Bryson Washington, USF transfer Nykahi Davenport, Troy transfer Tae Meadows and a host of others as Golesh looked to rebuild a drowning Tiger offense.

Johnson-Cook and Williams will likely develop alongside Alvin Henderson, a former five-star prospect who is still itching for his first real chance in an Auburn uniform. If these three are able to develop at a high level, which should not be difficult given the talent already in that room, Auburn’s rushing core will likely be strong for many years to come.

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