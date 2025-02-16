Auburn Makes Top Eight for Four-Star Athlete
The Auburn Tigers continue to make headways in the 2026 recruiting class.
Four-star athlete Tyriq Green (Buford, Ga.) included the Tigers in his top eight schools, which he released Saturday. Alongside Auburn are Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC.
Green (6-0, 185 pounds) is a consensus top 20 player at his position in the class of 2026 with a highest ranking of No. 5 (No. 140 nationally), which comes from Rivals. He is projected to play safety in college.
As it stands, Georgia appears to be a front-runner for its in-state prospect with Green recently saying the Bulldogs have "separated themselves a lot," according to 247 Sports' Benjamin Wolk. Ohio State, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee were the other schools Green mentioned possibly official visits to, Wolk reported.
Green grew up an Ohio State fan due to his father being from the area.
However, Auburn does have a personal tie to Green with the target being high school teammates with corner signee Devin Williams.
As it stands, Auburn is off to a strong start in the class of 2026 with a top 10 ranking from 247 Sports after earning pledges from six prospects.
Headlined by four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, the Tigers hold commitments from four-star linebackers JaMichael Garrett and Shadarius Toodle, four-star receiver Devin Carter, three-star receiver Denairius Gray and three-star safety Wayne Henry.
Additionally, the Tigers are in the mix to add more after targeting four-star offensive lineman Parker Pritchett and four-star defensive lineman Tyson Bacon, a Tennessee commit.