Auburn Misses Out on In-State 5-Star Wide Receiver to Alabama
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers have lost out on another recruit from the 2026 recruiting class, as five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan has committed to Auburn rival Alabama.
From nearby Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Ala. Morgan is the No. 1-ranked wide receiver in the state and No. 2 wide receiver nationally, according to 247Sports.com.
As Auburn enters a pivotal season, they have struggled to gain commitments from the Class of 2026, but the Tigers were always facing an uphill battle for Morgan despite his proximity to Auburn.
“Alabama was his dream school, but the Tide had competition,” wrote national recruiting analyst Chad Simmons on X.
Auburn hosted Morgan on June 13th and then went to Alabama on June 19th.
The Tigers have just six commitments in the Class of 2026, ranking a paltry 89th in the nation. Those numbers are a far cry from the back-to-back top 10 classes head coach Hugh Freeze has had the past two seasons.
Rather than jumping out to a fast start and holding on despite a disappointing season, this Auburn class is reminiscent of the Florida Gators 12 months ago. Head coach Billy Napier was on the hot seat, and the Gators struggled to close on recruits during the summer.
Fast forward to November, the Gators close the season with four wins in a row and finish one spot ahead of Auburn with a No. 7 class, according to 247Sports.
The Tigers could face a similar timeline. They have their most talented roster in years and high expectations heading into the fall. Hugh Freeze has shown he can recruit under difficult circumstances, and Auburn has shown they’ll back him with NIL money.
If Freeze wins games in the fall, no one will remember where the Tigers ranked in June.
It may not matter with a lifelong Crimson Tide fan like Morgan, but if the Tigers win, the recruits will follow come National Signing Day.