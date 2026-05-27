Auburn Offers No. 1 OT in Pennsylvania: ‘You Can Tell They Care’

The Auburn Tigers have been working tirelessly to rebuild an offensive line unit that lost every single key 2025 piece to either the Transfer Portal or the NFL, and now, they have made a push for one of the best offensive linemen in the 2028 class, Ty Winn.

Winn is a four-star offensive tackle from Monsignor Bonner in Drexel Hill, Pa., and is currently rated as the 22nd-best offensive tackle in his class, as well as the No. 1 tackle and the fifth-best player from the state of Pennsylvania.

After Winn received an offer from Auburn on Tuesday, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the top blocker to talk all things Auburn, including his initial impression of the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“Coach (Tyler) Hudanick stopped by my school during one of our college showcase visits to see me in person then he extended the offer,” he said. “He came off really genuine and made it clear he wants to get me down on campus soon. You can tell they care about building real relationships with recruits.”

Winn declined to answer where exactly the Tigers, or any other team for that matter, currently stand on his board, adding that he is trying to feel out which program will be the best fit for him.

“I’m just trying to hear everybody out and see what each school has to offer,” he said. “I’m looking for coaches who truly care about developing me on and off the field and helping me reach my goal of playing at the next level. Education is also really important to me too.”

Despite not sharing an official spot for the Tigers on his list, Winn was very clear that he is planning to take a visit to the Plains in the near future.

“I’m planning to get down there this fall,” he said. “I’m excited to see everything in person and meet the rest of the staff.”

As for what Winn has to offer a program, his ranking should say a lot, but he believes he has qualities that make him stand out among the pack.

“[I would want a coach to know about] my movement ability and quickness at my size,” he said. “Being 6’8, I move really well, have quick feet, and can get to my spots fast. I’ve also been working a lot on my flexibility and technique since moving over to blindside left tackle.”

For now, though, Winn is focused on his high school career and his recruitment, as he feels out which program will eventually be his new home.

“I’ve got a really busy spring and summer visit schedule coming up. Off the field, I’m just a chill and laid-back person who works hard and dreams of playing in the NFL one day,” he said. “I’m excited to get on campus at Auburn and continue building relationships with the staff.”

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