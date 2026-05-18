Auburn Wins Major Recruiting Battle for 4-Star OL

Middletown (De.) Appoquinimink four-star offensive lineman Layton Von Brandt appeared poised to go to Notre Dame. At the 11th hour, the Auburn Tigers emerged as a contender, and on Monday, beat out the Fighting Irish, Florida and Penn State for his services.

Von Brandt, the No. 5 tackle and No. 64 overall recruit in the 247 Sports Composite, committed to Auburn, despite the Tigers being the outsider for most of his recruitment. He was previously committed to Penn State, had personal ties to Florida with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein being with the Nittany Lions when he was committed there and had multiple predictions to end up at Penn State.

But as Florida, who has three blue chip commits on the offensive line, and Notre Dame, who has five commits on the offensive line, built their classes, Von Brandt ultimately chose Auburn, becoming the Tigers' second commit up front alongside Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside three-star interior lineman Jaylon Moore.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Layton von Brandt has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 290 OT from Middletown, DE chose the Tigers over Notre Dame, Florida, and Penn State



He’s ranked as a Top 5 OT in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings 🦅https://t.co/nahnWxww3a pic.twitter.com/nSC8QW0Cnu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 18, 2026

Von Brandt (6-6, 290 pounds) announced his decision during a livestream on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

"I felt like being on campus, felt like a home feeling," he said. "Earlier in the year, having conversations with coach (Tyler) Hudanick, really developed a relationship. I kinda knew that he was a coach I could play for going there. I also know I think I can play anywhere in the country, but there, I think I can go in and step in year one and compete and take over."

Von Brandt, as stated, was trending heavily towards Notre Dame in recent weeks, but after Notre Dame added five-star tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola, Auburn became a realistic contender. Late Sunday night, they became the favorite after a trio of predictions from On3/Rivals' insiders, including Steve Wiltfong, favored the Tigers.

That being said, Von Brandt's recruitment appears to be far from over with three official visits scheduled for this summer. He is set to visit Penn State on June 2, Auburn on June 12 and Notre Dame on June 19. Florida, despite having three bluechip commits on the offensive line, is still recruiting Von Brandt, as well.

Von Brandt's commitment, combined with a commitment from three-star linebacker Kareem Palmer, three-star quarterback Gary Chatman on May 9 and three-star receiver Brylan Oduor on May 2, gives Auburn the No. 19 overall recruiting class in the country in the Rivals Industry Ranking. The Tigers also hold pledges from four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook, four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore, four-star tight end George Lamons and the aforementioned Moore.

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