Auburn OL Target Announces Commitment Date
One of the Auburn Tigers top targets on the offensive line has announced when he'll make his decision public.
Chicago Mount Carmel four-star tackle Claude Mpouma on Friday announced he will make his decision on June 29 with Florida, Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State listed as his finalists. Mpouma (6-8, 270 pounds) is rated as the No. 12 tackle in the class, according to On3.
After his official visit in Gainesville the weekend of June 13, Mpouma said the Gators had overtaken Auburn as his top school. He is currently on a visit with Nebraska, which is listed as the favorite by On3.
"I just feel comfortable over here," he said of Florida. "I feel like I'm home. That's probably a big thing for me."
Before naming the Gators as his leader, Mpouma had a strong visit with the Tigers and said Auburn's staff had treated him like a priority.
"It was great," Mpouma said at the time. "I had an amazing time down there. It was pretty fun...They just told me they feel like I'm a priority for them, and they really want me to come and be a part of Auburn."
While he didn't give a detailed reason for the switch, Mpouma did highlight Florida's background of developing offensive linemen as a reason he likes the Gators. Despite being a four-star, he is only in his second year of playing football.
"I'm looking for a program who's going to help me and take the time to teach me the game," he said. "They said they're going to help me with that, and I believe that."
Despite entering the summer with a strong foundation in its 2026 class, the Tigers have had a relatively quiet summer in the recruiting world with one decommit in four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett and one commit in three-star running back Eric Perry.
Auburn holds one commitment from an offensive lineman in three-star Parker Pritchett.