Gators Overtake SEC Foe as Top School for 4-Star OT
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite having four commits already on the offensive line, two of whom joined the class on Monday, the Florida Gators are still looking to round out its 2026 recruiting class at the position.
Chicago Mount Carmel four-star tackle Claude Mpouma, the No. 14 tackle in the On3 Industry, was one of four offensive linemen Florida hosted over the weekend, and the Gators have put themselves in a prime position to potentially add him to its growing class.
After leaving his visit on Sunday, Mpouma said the Gators had overtaken Auburn as his top school.
"I just feel comfortable over here," he said. "I feel like I'm home. That's probably a big thing for me."
Mpouma is a rarity in the recruiting world as a high-rated prospect with very little experience. His first year playing football was his junior season last year. Despite the inexperience, Mpouma has shot up the recruiting rankings with many teams around the country, including Florida, willing to take a chance.
Mpouma said Florida's staff discussed his inexperience with him.
"I'm looking for a program who's going to help me and take the time to teach me the game," he said. "They said they're going to help me with that, and I believe that."
Florida taking on a high-ceiling, inexperienced lineman is not a new idea, though. Since Billy Napier took over, the Gators have welcomed a pair of European recruits in Enoch Wangoy and Noel Portnjagin to the program. Prior to arriving in Gainesville, Napier had done something similiar while at Louisiana by taking a chance on Kamryn Waites, a 6-foot-8 basketball recruit.
"I feel like being around people that can relate to you is a big thing," Mpouma said.
Mpouma will visit Nebraska for his final OV of the summer and plans to announce his decision sometime after.
Should Mpouma choose the Gators, he would join an already extensive offensive line class that currently consists of four-star guard G'Nivre Carr, four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell and three-star tackle Javarii Luckas.
Luckas and Chukuyem both joined the class on Monday, marking the Gators' fourth and fifth commitments since Friday.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.