Auburn Predicted to Land Top Wide Receiver Recruit
Auburn football could be in striking distance of landing the biggest offensive commitment in Alabama and one of the top recruits in the country. Auburn recruiting insider Cole Pinkston has made an expert prediction that Cederian Morgan, the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2026 by 247 Sports, will commit to the Tigers.
Morgan is ranked the No. 7 player nationally regardless of position and the top-ranked player from Alabama by 247 Sports.
The Crystal Ball Predictions on 247 Sports give Morgan a 66.7% chance of choosing Auburn over rival Alabama. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Auburn a 93.8% chance - a near lock to land the top recruit.
While it’s still early on for the 2026 recruiting trail, to say Auburn hit the ground running is an understatement. Auburn already has the No. 1 ranked class for 2026. The Tigers already have three of the top-10 recruits from Alabama and are predicted to land two more: Morgan and the nation's No. 1 edge Anthony Jones.
The hype on the Plains has shown its impact on the upcoming 2025 class as well. Auburn currently has a top-5 class. They’ve stolen the show in-state for this cycle with eight of the top-10 recruits choosing to commit to Auburn.
A key change that is starting to unfold here is the start of landing more talent on offense. Currently, Auburn’s recruiting classes are heavily carried by defensive talent. It makes sense because Auburn had been strong on defense but had one of the weaker offenses in the SEC due to its poor passing game.
But landing Morgan would show that the tides are starting to turn. Their 2025 recruiting class already has a blue-chip wideout commit. Great start. They're on the verge of flipping Deuce Knight, a top quarterback committed to Notre Dame - even better. Now, if they land Morgan, they would have a top player in the next-recruiting class who is a top wide receiver.
Factor in incoming freshman Cam Coleman, who like Morgan was a top wideout recruit, and Auburn could seriously have something materializing. It could take a couple more years to come to full form, but Hugh Freeze is recruiting a potential powerhouse on The Plains.