Auburn Predicted to Land Top QB Target in 2028 Class

Byrum Brown may be this year’s solution at quarterback for the Auburn Tigers, but his waning eligibility leaves the door open for new talent to take the spotlight in the coming years.

New Tiger head coach Alex Golesh has gone to work in the recruiting world, landing three-star quarterback Gary Chatmon in the 2027 cycle, and now, the Tigers are trending for another quarterback target, this time in the 2028 class.

On Friday morning, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong listed an official prediction for the Tigers to ultimately land three-star 2028 quarterback Sam Sollie with a 75% confidence level. If he commits, Sollie would be the first player in the Tigers’ 2028 class.

Sollie is a three-star quarterback who hails from Gadsden City in Alabama, and he is currently ranked as the 77th-best quarterback in his class, as well as the 20th-best in-class player from his home state of Alabama. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine lists Sollie with a 93.5% chance to land at Auburn, with Tennessee following with a 2.2% chance. Alabama is also in the running.

The Alabama native originally received his offer from Auburn back in May and has been trending for the Tigers ever since. In fact, earlier this month, he participated in a camp held by AIRO that was led by former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who has familial ties to the program.

If the Tigers can land Sollie, their quarterback room down the road will certainly receive a boost, as Oregon State transfer Tristan Ti’a is expected to lead the Tigers after Brown’s graduation, while Chatmon and Sollie will likely battle it out for the starting job as their careers progress.

Sollie earned the starting job at Gadsden City this past season as a sophomore, starting all 12 games and putting together a respectable stat line of 1,318 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns, averaging 14 yards per completion. Additionally, he rushed for a touchdown, though he is more known as a pocket passer than a rushing quarterback.

In his junior season, Sollie will look to continue to elevate his production as he continues to field offers from top programs to add to a list that already includes a host of top programs like Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi State. Clearly, Sollie is an SEC-caliber talent, so if the Tigers are able to land him for their 2028 class, the future of the position should be secure between him and Chatmon.

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