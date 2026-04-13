How Auburn RB Omar Mabson II is Aiding Tigers' Recruitment of Breakout Recruit

The Auburn Tigers are certainly not hurting for running backs in 2026, but the future of the room remains uncertain. That could change, however, with the addition of Tripp Chatmon, a class of 2028 running back out of Cartersville, Ga.

Chatmon, who plays for 2025 national champion Buford High School, is a high-potential running back who carried the ball 50 times for 398 yards and nine touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. So, it follows that the Tigers would be interested in a prospect who has put together a high level of production despite his youth.

After his Friday visit, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Chatmon to discuss his experience on the Plains, as well as his interest in the program.

“Overall, I really liked my visit to Auburn,” he said. “I got to watch and talk to some of the running backs and pick at their brains about Auburn…Auburn is near the top of my board right now, I have been to several games and practices and I have always liked what I have seen.”

Chatmon’s visit to Auburn consisted of a mostly unique circumstance: a conversation with a current Auburn back, Omar Mabson II.

“I enjoyed my conversation with Omar Mabson,” he said, “because we are both on the smaller side height wise we talked about ways to still be seen by gaining good weight and getting faster.”

Chatmon stands at 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, while Mabson II stands at 5-foot-9, 213 pounds. So, Mabson II is living proof that running backs like Chatmon can, and do, succeed at a higher level. Part of being dominant with a smaller stature, though, is putting on a little extra weight as Mabson did, and Chatmon was quite impressed with the Tigers’ facilities, where the weight is gained.

“I like the setup of the whole football facility,” he said. “I loved that everything you need, indoor/ outdoor fields, weight room (the hill), training room, and locker room, is all right in that spot.”

As for Chatmon himself, he is looking for a program that will not only develop his build and skills, but also his character, an aspect new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh has emphasized throughout his first few months on the Plains.

“[I’m looking for] Somewhere I can learn and grow to become a better person and athlete. And will help me build connections for the future,” he said. “I noticed the work ethic and high expectations of everyone there from the coaches to the players. Everyone wanted to be there and work to get better.”

Chatmon is still quite early in his recruitment and has yet to net a star classification. For him, though, that is just motivation to continue to keep working.

“Even though my recruiting is not at a spot I would like right now, I know that God has a plan for me and my life and that he has put me in the best situation to thrive,” he said. “What I lack in height, I have in coachability, determination, speed and power.”