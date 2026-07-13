Should Auburn Football Fans Be Concerned About Lack of Five-Stars in 2027 Class?

Even though this is the very first year Alex Golesh has been the head coach of an SEC program, the Auburn Tigers have built a monster class of 2027 for the future of their team in very short order.

In fact, the Tigers’ class currently ranks within the top-15 classes in the country by consensus, though ESPN currently has the Tigers ranked as high as No. 9.

However, despite top billing in recruiting rankings, the Tigers have yet to land a five-star in their 2027 class, and in fact, they have not even been a notable contender in the race for one. What does this mean for Auburn and Golesh, and should Tiger fans be worried? Let’s break it down.

Alex Golesh has been clear, from the moment he stepped into the building for the first time as the Tigers’ head coach, that this season is meant to be a foundation for future teams to build off of. Many took that to mean specifically in terms of transfers, win expectations or any number of a host of factors, which is true, though this philosophy almost certainly extends to recruiting as well.

Simply, Golesh is essentially having to build an Auburn program from the ground up after the failures of Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze, and there is simply no sense in picking up a franchise, top-billing player if there is, well, no consistent franchise for him to amplify.

Instead, Golesh has opted to pick up a litany of top-level four-star pieces, who are set to provide immense value to the Tigers throughout the 2027 season and beyond, to act as the team’s future starters. He has found some top-tier players, too, as Myson Johnson-Cook is set to carry on the mantle of top Auburn running backs, while Isaac McNeil is set to carry on the legacy of Tiger linebacker dominance.

That is not all, either; Golesh has completely reloaded his offensive line, picked up a trio of top-level receivers, found a quarterback to develop as Byrum Brown and Tristian Ti’a run their courses all while bolstering his already top-notch defense with key acquisitions at every major position.

In fact, Golesh has even found the future of the Tigers’ kicking position in Noah Ash, who is likely to take over as a true freshman in 2027 after Alex McPherson wraps up his career this season. Ash is widely regarded as one of the best in the country, and now, he is an Auburn Tiger.

So, simply, I believe Alex Golesh is not missing on five-stars–he is simply not swinging. He appears to be much more concerned with stabilizing the future of the program than he is about picking up the biggest of big-name prospects, something that may feel like a breath of fresh air for Tiger fans, especially after the rollercoaster that was Hugh Freeze.

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