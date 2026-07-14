Auburn Commit Among Biggest Risers in Latest 2027 Rankings

The Auburn Tigers, despite a dominant month of June, have slowed down significantly in their recruiting efforts over the past two weeks. However, one of the Tigers’ two July commits is already making headlines and earning much more recognition.

Marquis Evans, a four-star edge rusher from Birmingham, Alabama, committed to the Tigers back on July 1 and is the only commit, other than three-star safety James Branch, that the Tigers have landed this month. At the time of his commitment, Branch was ranked as the No. 35 player at his position, as well as a top-20 recruit from the state.

Now, Evans has moved up to No. 29 at the edge rushing position, as well as No. 13 in-state. Notably, he also made the jump from unranked nationally to No. 183, according to Rivals’ latest recruiting rankings.

Evans was already a big-time commit for the Tigers when he chose them over Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and others back at the start of the month, but now that analysts and scouts are taking another look at him, the true magnitude of who Alex Golesh has landed is beginning to come to light.

Additionally, Evans still has another full year of high school, his senior year, to show scouts and analysts exactly what the Tigers are getting in 2027, and at this rate, he is more than likely to see another significant ranking increase before it will be time to head to Auburn for his freshman season.

Evans’ addition could not have come at a better time, as the Tigers recently lost their two top edge rushers, Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford, to the NFL Draft, and the team is currently using Ole Miss transfer Da’Shawn Womack as a stopgap, albeit a highly talented one.

Evans, along with other Tiger edge rushing commits like James Pace, a four-star, and Rion Jackson, a three-star, both of whom committed in June, represent the future of the Tigers’ defense in an era where Auburn has primarily been known as a defensive program.

Obviously, the group will have big shoes to fill after Faulk’s recent first-round selection and Womack’s expected production this season, but if any group can do it, it will be the Tigers’ 2027 class. Tiger fans should be very excited to get this top-level group on campus, as they project to be big-time difference-makers when they take the field as starters in 2027 or 2028.

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