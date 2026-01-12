Auburn Signs ACC Corner, Former Commit from Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers on Monday signed a familiar face out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in Florida State corner Shamar Arnoux. Arnoux, who has three years of eligibility remaining, was previously committed to the Tigers under former head coach Hugh Freeze but flipped to the Seminoles on signing day.

Arnoux recorded 27 tackles and one pass deflection in his one season at Florida State, playing in 11 games with four starts.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

BREAKING: Florida State true freshman transfer CB Shamar Arnoux has Committed to Auburn, source tells @On3sportshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/XhScwwI6TB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 12, 2026

Arnoux's original high school recruitment as a three-star corner from Carrollton, Georgia, was quite the roller coaster with four different commitments from April 2023 until he signed at Florida State in December 2024. He first committed to Tennessee in April 2023 before decommitting the following February. In June 2024, he then committed to USC before flipping to Auburn that November.

He signed with Florida State on National Signing Day that December.

Arnoux is the fourth defensive back to commit to Auburn since the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2, following former UCLA corner Andre Jordan Jr., former USF safety Fred Gaskin III and former USF corner Gavin Jenkins. The group will be tasked with replacing multiple outgoing transfers in corner Raion Strader (Pitt), corner Kayin Lee (Tennessee), safety Kensley Louidor-Faustin (Missouri), corner Donovan Starr (Clemson), safety A'Mon Lane-Ganus (USF) and corner Jay Crawford (Ole Miss).

Auburn also signed three-star safety Damonte Tabb and three-star safety Wayne Henry in its high school class, while retaining safeties AnQuon Fegans, Eric Winters and Sylvester Smith and corner Blake Woodby.

New head coach Alex Golesh is now up to 23 incoming transfers in is first portal cycle leading the Tigers, headlined by former USF quarterback Byrum Brown, Jordan Jr. and Baylor running back Bryson Washington.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI