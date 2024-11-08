Deuce Knight Learning Necessary Steps to be Auburn Quarterback
Watching Deuce Knight play live as a senior was valuable for projecting when he could play for the Auburn Tigers.
Perhaps it was even more important to hear what Knight said regarding the pivotal factor in his quarterback development. Knight admitted “Learning coverages” was his biggest priority.
Yes, understanding post-snap reads has always been important. For the evolution of any quarterback, one could have even argued that it’s the most valuable skill. Many former and current signal-callers did not come to the same realization that Knight made before leaving high school, if ever.
After considering the physical talent Rivals’ No. 2 ranked quarterback has shown for years, his focus on making more plays with his mind was valuable data. He also revealed the ability to adjust in the middle of a game. Here are two examples from his final-regular season home game that were prime indicators for his future.
Communication was not always where it needed to be for Knight and some of his wide receivers. Route adjustments that needed to be made were referenced by Knight after the contest. It was clear during the game as well.
Immediately after being intercepted by big-time 2026 safety Tylan Wilson, Knight was speaking to his intended target. After the game, Knight admitted that the receiver should have run a different route. He even explained why based on the coverage. That was impressive.
Would Knight have completely understood the best answer and how to address it one year ago? From knowing him and seeing a game live last season, that probably would not have happened.
While throwing the interception was unfortunate, it’s more important that Knight understood what should have transpired so no-future interceptions takes place in the same situation. Similarly, Knight knew how to adjust where to distribute the football.
The Pascagoula (Miss.) High School's defensive line Knight was facing was definitely winning the battle versus his Lucedale (Miss.) George County offensive line from the outset of the contest. Knight quickly adjusted.
Instead of waiting too long and being hit, Knight began throwing quick strikes to his receivers. The 6-foot-4 and 210-pound passer’s ability to grasp that point helped Knight and his teammates put together a couple of really nice drives.
Quick slants and screens helped his team stay ahead of the chains when the traditional running game was inept, and drop back passes had little chance of success. Those decisions helped him and his team reach an area of the field where Knight’s athleticism has always been trouble for a defense.
Inside the 20, he scored two rushing touchdowns. Those chances would have never come about without a bigger understanding of how to read what had already happened during the game.
After Knight’s Auburn career has concluded, many Tigers fans will have discussed the great runs he made and the deep-ball shots he threw. While fun to discuss, Knight’s ability to make reads and understand the big picture of how to move a team down the field will have been even more important so his physical traits could have been used even more.
Make no mistake, the quarterback position has always been played above the shoulders more than with one’s arm or legs.
In the end, Knight understood he needed to learn more about coverages. That was a fair point that he admitted. Knight also showed that he already knew how to make in-game adjustments with his mind and that’s a promising sign for his future on the Plains.
A full evaluation of Knight’s skills will be coming soon to Auburn on SI.