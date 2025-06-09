Auburn Tigers Flip Florida State 2027 Safety Commit
The Auburn Tigers have scored their first commitment of their 2027 recruiting class. It came in the form of flipping Florida State safety commitment Jaylen Scott, who has been committed to the Seminoles since Jan.18.
The Tigers continue to work on their defense by recruiting star players, especially at the safety position. Scott joins that list, being one of the many players that defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and safeties coach T.J. Rushing have recruited to the Plains.
Scott has many programs looking at him. He has 13 offers including both the Seminoles and the Tigers. The four-star also has offers from the Michigan Wolverines, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Nebraska Cornhuskers to name a few. However, due to the fact that he plays his football in Mobile, Ala., could have had an impact on flipping to Auburn, one of the several in-state schools that offered him.
"Auburn was the greatest fit," he said. "It just fits me as a person. Being the first commit of the class, I feel like I set the standard at this point. The best in the state stays in the state, so that’s the type of timing I’m on right now."
Currently, Scott is ranked as the 90th-best recruit in the nation, the ninth-best safety and the fifth-best recruit in the state of Alabama for the 2027 recruiting class. That could improve as he continues through high school. He still has two more years of high school football. There is plenty of time for the Tigers to continue to host him and show him around the facilities and have him at practices, essentially treating him like a player before he ever puts on a Tigers’ jersey.