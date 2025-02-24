Auburn Tigers a Frontrunner to Land Top 2026 Edge Recruit
The Auburn Tigers are a frontrunner for a top defensive player in the country. Four-star edge Trent Henderson has Auburn along with rivals Georgia, Alabama and LSU. The remaining schools in the running are Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Texas, USC and Vanderbilt.
He’s scheduled to visit Auburn May 16.
Henderson is the No. 12 recruit in the country, the No. 3 player at his position and the top recruit out of Florida, according to 247 Sports. The outlet doesn’t currently have a crystal ball prediction for where he will choose.
Currently, On3 gives Auburn the best odds to land him at 44.1% followed by Alabama at 25.9%.
Should the Tigers land Henderson, he would be the second edge who to commit to them during the 2026 recruiting cycle. Four star Hezekiah Harris is the top-ranked recruit of Auburn’s 2026 class. He’s also a top-10 edge in the nation.
Defensive talent likes Auburn. Four of their six commits are on defense. Three of those defensive commits are four-star recruits.
This current group is good enough to give Auburn the No. 11 class in the country, according to 247 Sports. They were recently inside the top 10 but not much has moved for them as of late, and other schools are adding. Wide receiver Devin Carter is the most recent recruit to commit to Auburn back on Jan. 11.
In 2025, Auburn finished with the No. 6 recruiting class in the country. That class landed two edges - one out of high school and one from the transfer portal. Jared Smith is a highlight from the class being a top-10 edge in the 2025 class. Chris Murray transferred over from Sam Houston Jan. 6 after a month of being in the portal.
