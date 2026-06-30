Auburn Trending for Blue-Chip Recruit Ahead of July 1 Decision

It is certainly no secret to any fan of the Auburn Tigers that Alex Golesh and company have been dominating the recruiting boards, and now they have an opportunity to land a new blue-chip prospect who could provide massive upside for the future of Golesh’s program.

The recruit in question, Marquis Evans, has the Tigers represented in his top five schools ahead of his July 1 decision, which will be a part of Rivals’ Summer Signing Day. Evans will announce his commitment on YouTube Live on July 1 at 11:35 a.m. CT.

Evans is a four-star defensive lineman who is currently rated as the 24th-best defensive lineman in his class as well as the 10th-best in-class recruit from the state of Alabama, where Golesh and company have recently made a series of impressive recruiting pushes.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Evans could provide immediate upside to a Tiger defensive line that may be looking to fill some holes after the 2026 season, or he could be a top-level development piece before making a splash sometime around his sophomore or junior seasons.

Currently, Evans is down to Auburn, Florida, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee, though he is listed with a 93% chance to land at Auburn. As many recruits have been, Evans appears to be Auburn’s to lose, though we have certainly seen enough proof, both from Auburn and from other programs, to know that anything is possible, even this late in the game.

The Tigers have top-level defensive linemen in their class already; in fact, if Evans commits, he will be the third four-star defensive lineman to commit to the Tigers in this cycle. If we include edge rushers, Evans is the fourth four-star, as Rion Jackson, an edge rusher from Maryland, has not yet made the jump to four stars, though he still has an entire senior season ahead of him.

Currently, the Tiger defensive trenches are set to add Donivan Moore and Nate Kamba to the defensive line room, while James Pace, a four-star, and the aforementioned Jackson are set to headline the Tigers’ 2027 edge rushing room.

The Tigers have certainly made a habit of developing top-level defensive linemen, as, after all, two of their top-five highest-rated all-time commits were defensive linemen. Derrick Brown and Byron Cowart represent the only position to have multiple players in the Tigers’ all-time top-five.

With Evans’ commitment, provided the Tigers do, in fact, land him, Auburn’s 2027 class could jump even higher than the No. 9 position that 247Sports has already bestowed upon them.

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