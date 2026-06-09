Current Auburn Receiver Working to Land Well-Connected WR Prospect

If there is one high school that the Auburn Tigers seem determined to make a pipeline out of, it is St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, Md.

The Tigers already have quite a few players who hail from the academy, including edge rusher Da’Shawn Womack and wide receiver Jeremiah Koger, and the program has shown significant interest in many top recruits from the Maryland school.

On Monday night, one of those current St. Francis grads, Koger, put out a post on X calling for Auburn fans to help him land his ‘brother,’ three-star wide receiver James Branch. Branch, naturally, hails from St. Francis, and Koger is clearly trying to use his connection with the school and with Branch to land Auburn yet another recruit.

Auburn family help me bring my brother home!! WDE🦅🦅 @James_fb4e1 pic.twitter.com/oOncX1oadE — Jeremiah “Jmoney” Koger (@jeremiahtkoger) June 8, 2026

So, is Branch even interested in Auburn? According to Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Tigers currently stand third on Branch’s list, falling behind Maryland, which has a 33.9% chance, and James Franklin’s Virginia Tech, which stands with a 22.6% chance.

The Tigers do not follow too far behind, with a 19.4% chance, but work clearly still needs to be done if Auburn is to land the route runner. Branch visited the Plains last weekend as part of a visit group that included four-star offensive lineman Reed Ramsier, who committed just a few days later, and four-star safety Chance Gilbert, who announced his commitment on Monday.

Clearly, whatever the Tigers were doing on that visit was convincing, but they will have to continue to convince Branch if they want to land him. If he commits, he would be the second wide receiver in Auburn’s 2027 class, joining Brylan Odour, a three-star pass catcher who hails from Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Even if the Tigers miss out on Branch, there are still two other prospects from St. Francis that the Tigers are currently trending for. First, Branch’s fellow wide receiver, four-star Samir Edwards, currently sits with a 25% chance to land at Auburn, though his commitment would be in the class of 2028.

Additionally, safety Christopher Griffin, a three-star in the class of 2028, currently stands with a 41% chance to land in Auburn, though Maryland leads in his recruitment with a 46% chance.

It certainly seems like, in several of these cases with players from St. Francis, that it is a battle between SEC play at Auburn or staying close to home at Maryland. If the Tigers can convince these recruits that playing for Golesh’s program is worth the distance from home, both Auburn’s 2027 and 2028 classes may grow exponentially with players from what is being considered a rapidly developing SEC pipeline program.

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