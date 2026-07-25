Auburn’s 2027 Class Ranked in Tier Four By ESPN After Several Major Recruiting Wins

It is no secret to anyone on the Plains that new Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh has surprised the world with his recruiting prowess, as his class of 2027 is currently ranked among the top 15 by just about every recruiting site there is.

On Friday, ESPN’s Eli Lederman ranked several major programs in tiers, based on how they have performed so far in this year’s cycle, and the Tigers found a home in the fourth tier.

For clarity, though the Tigers are ranked ninth in ESPN’s rankings, this tier-four ranking does not hinge on the Tigers’ top-rated class. Rather, it is a tier titled ‘New Coach Bump,’ in which Lederman lists a few different classes that have seen a major boost from a new head coach.

“It hasn't taken coach Alex Golesh long to start winning recruiting battles against the big dogs at Auburn,” he said. “In his first spring on the job, the former South Florida coach edged Georgia for No. 3 safety Chance Gilbert (No. 29 overall), beat Notre Dame to offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt (No. 42) and outlasted Miami in the race for highly regarded running back Myson Johnson-Cook (No. 57).”

Perhaps what is most interesting about these recruiting wins is the fact that they are not Golesh’s only major wins against big-time recruiting powers this year, as with any big target comes a host of suitors, and the Tigers have still managed to swing several from top programs.

Likely the best example of this fact is Deshawn Hall, who was a massive favorite to land at Penn State (90%+) just a week before he committed to Auburn, but a late push from Golesh and company seemed to flip the script in Hall’s commitment, resulting in his standing in the Tigers’ class.

Additionally, the Tigers’ top recruit, four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil, was heavily recruited by both Georgia and Florida, two of the Tigers’ biggest rivals, before eventually settling on the Plains. McNeil, who is rated as a 94 by 247Sports, is tied with the aforementioned Johnson-Cook in ranking.

Johnson-Cook, for that matter, has been the target of several major recruiting pushes in the last few weeks, though he has maintained that Auburn is the place for him and that he will not be flipping his commitment ahead of National Signing Day on December 4.

Needless to say, the Tigers’ new head coach has been quite impressive in his early months on the Plains, though if his program is not able to execute on the field this year, the Tigers’ 2027 class could begin to dwindle as prospects look for more established programs. On the flip side (no pun intended), if the Tigers come out strong this year, their class could grow to heights unseen.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!