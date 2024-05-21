Elite Linebacker Has Auburn In List Of Top Schools
Auburn football's recruiting efforts continue to put them in position to land top talent.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers continue to fill out the 2025 class but they're also getting started on the 2026 class as well.
Auburn is among the final schools for 4-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett. He will make his decision on June 19th between Auburn, Miami, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, and Tennessee.
"I just thought it was best to go ahead and lock in with a school," the Gulf Shores native told 247Sports. "I've been building relationships with schools for the past year now with different coaches from different staffs. I thought the best decision would be going into my junior year just so I won't be so stuck in the recruiting process. So I'll be locked in on one school and having a decision going into my senior year, too."
According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Auburn is the favorite to land Garrett's commitment. Auburn currently has two players committed to the 2026 class - wide receiver Denairius Gray and offensive lineman Kail Ellis.
Gray plays for one of the nation's most prominent prep programs. To that point, despite playing with 2024 Miami wide receiver signee Joshisa Trader and 2024 Ohio State wide receiver signee Jeremiah Smith, Gray's two-year statistics include 81 receptions, 1,124 yards, and 25 touchdowns (Max Preps). There are several reasons he's putting up big numbers.
Ellis plays center with the quickness and physical nature that will translate to the SEC. Powerfully built in the upper body, his explosiveness often overwhelms a defensive lineman before the opponent counters.