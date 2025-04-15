Five-Star Auburn Target Sets Commitment Date
The No. 1 safety recruit in the class of 2026 has announced his commitment date, and the Auburn Tigers are among his top choices.
Flowood (Ms.) Hartfield Academy five-star safety Bralan Womack will choose between Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and Texas A&M on Aug. 23 with his announcement to be livestreamed on 247 Sports' YouTube channel.
Womack (6-2, 200 pounds) is rated as the nation's No. 1 safety by 247 Sports, On3 and Rivals and the No. 12 overall recruit in the class of 2026 by 247 Sports.
Womack, who has taken unofficial visits this year to three of his four finalists, which includes three trips to Auburn on Jan. 25, March 15 and April 12, will take official visits to all four schools this summer. He'll start with a trip to Florida on May 30 before trips to Texas A&M on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Ohio State on June 20.
Auburn currently holds pledges from six recruits in the class of 2026 with one at safety in three-star Wayne Henry. Henry recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Tigers after the program's Big Cat Weekend.
"They’re building a blueprint, so it's showing I got to come here and set a high standard for the next people that come here from my school," Henry said. "It's just a foundation we gotta keep building."
Composing the rest of the Tigers' class are four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle, four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, four-star receiver Devin Carter, three-star receiver Denairius Gray, and three-star offensive lineman Parker Pritchett.
The Tigers' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks as high as No. 10 nationally, which comes from On3.