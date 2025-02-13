Gators Enter Top 4, Will Get Visit from Nation's No. 2 Safety
The Florida Gators have cracked the top four for one of the nation's top safety recruits in the class of 2026.
Four-star safety Bralan Womack of Flowood (Miss.) Hartfield Academy on Wednesday released his top four schools along with a planned visit schedule for the summer with the Gators listed alongside Texas A&M, Auburn and Ohio State.
Womack, who is rated as the No. 1 safety Rivals' rankings, plans to visit Florida on May 30 before visits to Texas A&M on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Ohio State on June 20, according to On3's Chad Simmons.
Although a finalist, the Gators did not seem to be a serious contender for Womack's services until a recent visit with the program for its Junior Day festivities as well as the recent hiring of Vinnie Sunseri as the safeties coach, according to 247 Sports' Blake Alderman.
Womack is the latest of elite recruits in the class of 2026 to list the Gators as a top school.
Four-star interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter of Kingston (Ga.) Cass High School recently listed Florida alongside Alabama, Michigan, Clemson and South Carolina in his top five ahead of a planned commitment date of Feb. 28.
Additionally, five-star tackle Immanuel Iheanacho of Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Preparatory School named the Gators in his top 11 schools. Iheanacho, who is rated as the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, has not announced a commitment date.
As it stands, the Gators' 2026 class ranks as the No. 15 class by On3 with three total commitments. Florida currently holds pledges from four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star defensive backs Devin Jackson and Jaelen Waters.