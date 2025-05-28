Five-Star DB Announces Commitment Date, Auburn Among Finalists
After making Upper Marlboro (Md.) St. Frances Academy five-star safety Jireh Edwards' original group of finalists, the Auburn Tigers now know when the No. 2 safety prospect in the class of 2026 will announce his decision.
Edwards (6-1.5, 205 pounds) will choose between Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M with plans to announce his decision on July 5. He is rated as the No. 21 overall player in the class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.
As it stands, the Tigers seemingly lead for Edwards' services, according to On3, after a strong visit in April. Auburn was in his original top-five list before he released his amended finalists on Wednesday.
"[The Tigers are] at the top of my list, right there with Texas A&M, Oregon and Georgia," Edwards said. "They do a really hard job. I can never sit over a school because the next day, Auburn will come text me and tell me some good stuff. Auburn will always have that love for me."
He will take an official visit with Auburn beginning on Friday, ahead of an unofficial visit in Gainesville on June 3 and official visits to Alabama on June 6, Texas A&M on June 13 and Oregon on June 20. He previously took an official visit to Georgia on April 12, according to On3.
Should he choose Auburn, Edwards would become the second defensive back commit in the Tigers' 2026 recruiting class, which currently holds pledges from seven prospects. The other defensive back in the class is three-star Wayne Henry.